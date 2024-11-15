Home
india tamil nadu

Stalin lays foundation stone for Rs 1,000 crore Taiwanese Dean Shoes factory in Tamil Nadu's Ariyalur

This investment would further establish Tamil Nadu as a global hub for non-leather footwear manufacturing, Industries Minister T R B Rajaa said.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 November 2024, 09:44 IST

Published 15 November 2024, 09:44 IST
India NewsTamil NaduM K Stalin

