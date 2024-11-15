Stalin lays foundation stone for Rs 1,000 crore Taiwanese Dean Shoes factory in Tamil Nadu's Ariyalur

<p>Ariyalur (Tamil Nadu): In a major fillip to the industrial growth in the state, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday laid the foundation stone for a new manufacturing unit of the Taiwanese company Dean Shoes at the SIPCOT industrial park, Jayankondam, here.</p><p>The footwear major Long Yin Investment (Dean Shoes) will invest Rs 1,000 crore for the project in the industrially backward district and it will generate employment to 15,000 people.</p><p>This investment would further establish Tamil Nadu as a global hub for non-leather footwear manufacturing and would transform more districts like Perambalur, Ranipet and Ariyalur, driving distributed growth across the state, Industries Minister T R B Rajaa said.</p>.Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin lays foundation stone for Rs 300 crore Periyar library, science centre.<p>"More importantly, 90 per cent of these jobs are for women, a key pillar of the Dravidian Model," the minister claimed.</p><p>"With global brands like Nike, Crocs, New Balance, Adidas, Puma and many more now Made In TamilNadu, we are a top global footwear hub and now are home to more than 32 per cent of entire India's footwear manufacturing sector," Rajaa said in a post on the social media platform 'X'.</p><p>"Yet another #NonLeatherFootwear major in #TamilNadu! Yet another #TNGIM2024 MoU has now turned into an Investment!" he said in the post.</p>.<p>The chief minister presided over the ground breaking ceremony in which vice chairmen--Otto Yang and Rich Chang, state ministers, and officials participated.</p><p>Stalin, on a two-day visit to Ariyalur and Perambalur districts, laid foundation stones for 53 new projects worth Rs 120 crore and inaugurated 507 completed projects established at a cost of Rs 88 crore on the occasion. He distributed welfare aids amounting to Rs 174 crore to 21,862 beneficiaries. </p>