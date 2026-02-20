<p>Chennai: Former Chief Minister and expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam created a stir on Friday by predicting that the DMK led by Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/like-tamil-nadu-people-i-am-also-confident-of-dmk-forming-government-again-in-2-months-says-cm-m-k-stalin-3905399">M K Stalin</a> could return to power after the elections later this year. His comments came after he met Stalin in the Assembly on the final sitting of the 16th Tamil Nadu Assembly. </p><p>"The DMK has a chance to win the 2026 Assembly election and form the government for the second time,” OPS told reporters outside the Assembly when asked to comment on his supporter P Ayyappan, an MLA from Usilampatti, saying that Stalin should become Chief Minister again. </p><p>“He merely echoed people’s sentiments,” the former CM added. The comments triggered intense speculation that OPS might be headed to the DMK or ally with the ruling party.</p>.TN CM M K Stalin disbursed Rs 5,000 to women with ‘compassion and clinical precision: Thangam Thennarasu.<p>Earlier, Stalin expressed the hope that the DMK led by him would return to power after the April-May assembly elections. In his speech, Stalin also said he was satisfied with the work done by his government over the last five years and asserted that the next Dravidian Model government will carry out its work with greater speed and commitment. </p><p>“The experiences that I gained in the last five years as the Chief Minister give me confidence that I can take Tamil Nadu to a different level. I have worked for those who voted for us and those who didn’t vote for us. I can say with confidence that I saw all 234 constituencies as mine,” Stalin told the assembly. </p>