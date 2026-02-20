Menu
'Stalin might return as Tamil Nadu's CM': O Panneerselvam's prediction creates stir

OPS made the statement after he met Stalin in the Assembly on the final sitting of the 16th Tamil Nadu Assembly.
Last Updated : 20 February 2026, 15:49 IST
Published 20 February 2026, 15:49 IST
Tamil NaduM K StalinDMKO PanneerselvamAIADMKTamil Nadu News

