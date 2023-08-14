Stalin decides to boycott Governor R N Ravi’s Independence Day reception; event postponed citing 'rains'

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Monday “postponed” the At Home Reception hosted by him on the occasion of Independence Day citing weather forecast that predicted “heavy rains”, hours after the DMK dispensation decided to boycott the event in protest against his actions, including his repeated utterances against NEET. In a late evening press release, the Raj Bhavan said main lawns in Raj Bhavan are flooded with water and the IMD has predicted thunderstorms and rains will continue Tuesday as well.
“In view of heavy rains and to avoid any inconvenience to the guests, Raj Bhavan decided to postpone the “At Home Reception”. However, the “At Home Reception” will be hosted soon and the date will be communicated in due course,” the release added.
The decision comes hours after Stalin issued a detailed statement announcing his decision to boycott the At Home Reception. This is the second time in 1.5 years that the DMK government decided to boycott the reception hosted by Governor R N Ravi – in April 2022, Stalin and his colleagues didn’t participate in a party hosted by him on the occasion of Tamil New Year’s day in protest against his decision to sit on the anti-NEET bill.
“Just a few days before we celebrate 77th Independence Day celebrations, we doubt whether the freedom that our forefathers earned is only for a privileged few. The reason is a student and his father died by suicide. Starting from Anitha, Tamil Nadu has witnessed several suicides by students due to NEET,” Stalin said in the statement.
However, the Governor isn’t bothered by happenings in Tamil Nadu and is being “merciless” in his comments on NEET by saying that he will never give his assent to the anti-NEET legislation. “This statement by the Governor has shocked students and youngsters. The Governor has demeaned the seven-year-long protests against NEET. His actions seem to suggest that he isn’t bothered about anything,” Stalin added.
The Chief Minister said he was not bothered about the Governor talking on Dravidianism, Aryanism, Thiruvalluvar, and Sanathana Dharma as everyone knew it was a drama. “However, we believe that it is an attack on the education system when a person in a nominated post makes a daring comment on NEET. The future of the state’s students are at stake,” he added.