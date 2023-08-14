Stalin decides to boycott Governor R N Ravi’s Independence Day reception; event postponed citing 'rains'

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Monday “postponed” the At Home Reception hosted by him on the occasion of Independence Day citing weather forecast that predicted “heavy rains”, hours after the DMK dispensation decided to boycott the event in protest against his actions, including his repeated utterances against NEET. In a late evening press release, the Raj Bhavan said main lawns in Raj Bhavan are flooded with water and the IMD has predicted thunderstorms and rains will continue Tuesday as well.

“In view of heavy rains and to avoid any inconvenience to the guests, Raj Bhavan decided to postpone the “At Home Reception”. However, the “At Home Reception” will be hosted soon and the date will be communicated in due course,” the release added.