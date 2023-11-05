Stalin says BJP-led Centre 'daydreaming' of intimidating DMK through income tax searches

The chief minister said the tax department has been carrying out searches on properties associated with his party leaders, one after the other, with Minister Velu being its latest target, The Income Tax department and Enforcement Directorate are 'allies' of the BJP, meant for political vendetta, Stalin said, pointing out that the conviction rate in ED cases is not even one per cent. 'That is why I say the upcoming Lok Sabha polls are very important. Our victory should be massive.' Notwithstanding the nature of ties between the AIADMK and the BJP, be it open or secretive, he said, they should not 'get back even their deposits,' in the Lok Sabha polls to be held next year.