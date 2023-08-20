Stalin says DMK won't stop until NEET exemption is secured, party stages hunger strike seeking abolition of test

In his address at the wedding, Stalin reiterated that his party has been opposing NEET ever since it was introduced. NEET was implemented across the country based on a Supreme Court ruling in 2016. The earlier bill adopted by the Assembly during the AIADMK regime was returned and the then the ruling party did not reveal it even when Assembly was on, he said. That bill subsequently lapsed, Stalin said, adding that his party, ahead of the 2021 elections promised to wholeheartedly strive for a NEET ban.