Stalin targets PM Modi for 'silence' over CAG report, says BJP must be trounced in 2024 Lok Sabha polls

DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his cabinet colleagues for not responding to the 'irregularities' flagged by the CAG report and said the BJP must be decimated in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

He urged the people to unite to put an end to the saffron party's "communal, divisive, authoritarian, and corporate-driven politics." Stalin questioned PM Modi on CAG report in his second episode of "Speaking for India" podcast today.

"I ask Modi, who accuses INDIA of being an alliance of corrupt people; the CAG report exposes the corruption in your rule. Have you read what the report says? Did you discuss this in the special session? Did you even answer?"

The podcast was titled, 'The CAG report flagging Rs 7.5 lakh crore irregularities and Prime Minister's silence.'

The DMK chief alleged the BJP government is made of "five Cs, which are communalism, corruption, corporate capitalism, cheating and character assassination."

Though the BJP has managed to hide it all through propaganda and advertisements, the INDIA coalition's leaders are now unmasking BJP.