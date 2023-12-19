Stalin to meet PM Modi today as rains leave 3 dead in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday to discuss relief initiatives even as 3 persons were killed in rain-related incidents and three more are feared dead amid incessant rainfall in the state over the past couple of days. People marooned in residential colonies were evacuated by authorities and were housed in relief centres, such as neighbourhood schools and marriage halls. Over 7,000 people are housed in such facilities.
The chief minister had sought an appointment with the PM to seek funds to take up relief and restoration work in Chennai, Chengalpet, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts ravaged by cyclone Michaung.
The meeting is also to discuss expeditious release of central funds to the state to tackle damage due to the recent rains in Chennai and nearby districts. Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi and Tirunelveli are the four southern districts hit by very heavy rainfall, with Kayalpattinam in Thoothukudi witnessing 95 cm precipitation.