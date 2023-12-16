Stalin to start disbursing Rs 6,000 assistance to flood victims from Sunday

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin will on Sunday launch the Rs 6,000 one-time assistance to families affected by Cyclone Michaung and subsequent floods in Chennai and neighbouring Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, and Chengalpattu districts.

Stalin will launch the scheme in Velachery, one of the worst-affected areas in the floods which houses middle-class and retired government servants, by distributing the relief amount in cash.

Tokens for distribution of the relief amount in cash at respective ration shops are being handed over to the beneficiaries, officials said. The government said all ration card holders in Chennai and those living in affected areas in three districts are eligible to get the relief amount.