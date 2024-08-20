Stalin's book throws light on how Tamil Nadu rallies sowed seeds for birth of I.N.D.I.A. alliance

Chennai: Penning his experiences gained during the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin stated that a massive rally held on the occasion of his 70th birthday “sowed” the seeds for all anti-BJP political parties cobbling up the I.N.D.I.A. bloc which gave BJP a run for its money in the historic elections.

Titled Then Thisayin Theerpu (Verdict of the South), a 205-page book written by Stalin, throws light into the strategies drawn by DMK to win all 40 seats at stake in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. It also showcases Stalin's insistence on Congress being the fulcrum of any anti-BJP formation, the party’s election manifesto, and his speeches during the campaign trail.

The book says I.N.D.I.A. alliance became a reality because of Stalin’s insistence since 2021 that there was no way that the BJP could be defeated until all political parties opposed to it came together under one umbrella and fought the Lok Sabha polls.