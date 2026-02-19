Menu
Stalin's govt promises summer special package of Rs 2,000 to women every year

On Feb 13, CM Stalin announced that his government credited Rs 5,000 directly into the bank accounts of 1.31 crore women heads of family ration cardholders.
Last Updated : 19 February 2026, 13:51 IST
Published 19 February 2026, 13:51 IST
Tamil Nadu

