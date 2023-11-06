Stand by my remarks on Sanatan Dharma: Udhayanidhi defiant as Madras HC slams police inaction

In an order dated October 31, justice G Jayachandran of the Madras High Court termed as “dereliction of duty” on the part of police for not taking action against “some members of the ruling party and ministers” in connection with their participation in the conference held here on September 2.

“Since police failed to act against those who had uttered inflammatory speech to eradicate ‘Sanatan Dharma. Now, permission to counter it by conducting meetings to eradicate ‘Dravidian Ideology’ (has been sought,” the judge said, while dismissing a petition filed by Mahesh Karthikeyan seeking permission to conduct a conference against Dravidianism.

Persons in power should realise the danger of speech “unflaring fissiparous tendency” and behave responsibly and restrain themselves from propagating views which will divide people in the name of ideology, caste and religion, the judge added in his order.

“Instead they may concentrate on eradicating intoxicating drinks and drugs which are injurious to health, corruption, untouchability and other social evils,” justice Jayachandran added.