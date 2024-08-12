State universities suffer as Guv-Govt standoff delays appointment of VCs in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: State-funded universities seem to be the biggest casualty in the tug-of-war between Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and the government led by Chief Minister M K Stalin. Four institutions, including the renowned University of Madras, have been functioning without Vice-Chancellors for the past few months with Anna University, the state’s premier engineering institute, joining the list as the fifth.
The appointment of VCs to the University of Madras, Bharathiar University in Coimbatore, and Tamil Nadu Teacher Education University in Chennai have been delayed due to differences between the Raj Bhavan and the state government on the composition of the search committee.
Though the universities are run by separate panels, the absence of VC has made functioning difficult with salaries for staff being delayed and students being the worst-affected lot as they continue to wait for their degree certificates. Over 55,000 students of various arts and science colleges affiliated with the University of Madras have been waiting for the past 18 months to get their certificates after having passed their exams in April 2023.
Standoff between the Governor and Government
Since only the VC can convene a convocation ceremony, the varsity has expressed helplessness with students and Ph. D scholars continuing to suffer. Students who wish to study abroad have been running from pillar to post to get the necessary certificates in the absence of a degree award by the university, putting them in an embarrassing situation.
Prof E Balagurusamy, former VC of Anna University told DH that the stand-off between the governor and government is “unfortunate” as several varsities continue to suffer as they are unable to pay salaries to staff on time and not able to fill vacant professor posts.
While the Governor insists that the search panel should include a representative from the University Grants Commission (UGC), the DMK dispensations believes otherwise. The state government contended that the panel was sufficient with three members, but the Governor wanted a fourth member to be added, only to withdraw the notifications later.
However, there has been no forward movement even months later. The problems have only compounded now with the MKU VC resigning in May 2024 and the tenure of Anna University VC coming to an end recently, leaving the two institutions headless. Further, the extensions awarded to VCs of Periyar University, and the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University will end in a couple of months.
Ravi and the Stalin-led dispensation have been at loggerheads for the past three years over a host of issues leading to Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy boycotting several convocation ceremonies in the past to protest against the Governor’s attitude. Though the universities are funded by the state government, the Governor, as the chancellor, gets to appoint the VCs.
‘Governor should initiate the process’
Balagurusamy told DH, “The governor and the government should come together and sort out issues between them in the interest of lakhs of students. It is only their ego that is standing between them. The governor as the chancellor should initiate the process of appointing VCs by constituting the search panels.”
The governor’s office, Balagurusamy said, should have been proactive by appointing search panels three months before the retirement date of the VC so that there was continuity. “His (Governor) job as the chancellor is to ensure that the VCs are appointed on time. But he seems to be busy attending functions of every kind and giving lectures. The governor should call the government and sort out this issue at once,” he added.
‘State government should be proactive’
Prince Gajendra Babu, general secretary, State Platform for Common School System in Tamil Nadu, told DH that VC is the administrative and academic head of a university and things won’t be smooth when the institute is rendered headless. “Madras University had in the past produced greats like Sir C V Raman and Math genius Srinivasa Ramanujam and it is a pity that graduates there are not able to get their degrees. What message do we send to an institute abroad by not awarding degrees on time,” he asked.
Babu said the Governor is delaying the appointment of VCs to state-funded universities because he is an active participant in the conspiracy to implement the National Education Policy 2020 which bats for colleges turning into deemed varsities. He said the state government, which has built the varsities over the decades under the influence of the social reform movements that took root in the state, should play a proactive role in getting the Governor to act on the issue.
“We doubt whether the state government is playing into the hands of the governor by keeping mum on this issue. When the government can move courts to make the Governor sign bills into acts, why can’t it follow the same route to appoint VCs? The state should be proactive and ensure students aren’t affected,” Babu added.