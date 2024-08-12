State universities suffer as Guv-Govt standoff delays appointment of VCs in Tamil Nadu

Ravi and the Stalin-led dispensation have been at loggerheads for the past three years over a host of issues leading to Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy boycotting several convocation ceremonies in the past to protest against the Governor’s attitude. Though the universities are funded by the state government, the Governor, as the chancellor, gets to appoint the VCs.

‘Governor should initiate the process’

Balagurusamy told DH, “The governor and the government should come together and sort out issues between them in the interest of lakhs of students. It is only their ego that is standing between them. The governor as the chancellor should initiate the process of appointing VCs by constituting the search panels.”

The governor’s office, Balagurusamy said, should have been proactive by appointing search panels three months before the retirement date of the VC so that there was continuity. “His (Governor) job as the chancellor is to ensure that the VCs are appointed on time. But he seems to be busy attending functions of every kind and giving lectures. The governor should call the government and sort out this issue at once,” he added.

‘State government should be proactive’

Prince Gajendra Babu, general secretary, State Platform for Common School System in Tamil Nadu, told DH that VC is the administrative and academic head of a university and things won’t be smooth when the institute is rendered headless. “Madras University had in the past produced greats like Sir C V Raman and Math genius Srinivasa Ramanujam and it is a pity that graduates there are not able to get their degrees. What message do we send to an institute abroad by not awarding degrees on time,” he asked.

Babu said the Governor is delaying the appointment of VCs to state-funded universities because he is an active participant in the conspiracy to implement the National Education Policy 2020 which bats for colleges turning into deemed varsities. He said the state government, which has built the varsities over the decades under the influence of the social reform movements that took root in the state, should play a proactive role in getting the Governor to act on the issue.

“We doubt whether the state government is playing into the hands of the governor by keeping mum on this issue. When the government can move courts to make the Governor sign bills into acts, why can’t it follow the same route to appoint VCs? The state should be proactive and ensure students aren’t affected,” Babu added.