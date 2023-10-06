Stop defaming government, DMK tells Governor

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday asked Governor R N Ravi to stop “deliberately defaming” the DMK dispensation and focus his energy in signing the bills passed by the Assembly and grant sanction to prosecute former AIADMK ministers who have been accused of corruption.

Water Resources Minister Durai Murugan also asked the Governor not to talk like a politician, especially "as a spokesperson of the RSS and BJP and disturb peace in the state," while accusing Ravi of blaming the government for the stalling of the swearing-in of the president of Nayakaneri panchayat in Tiruppattur district despite the matter being sub-judice in the Madras High Court.

The Governor had recently alleged that Indhumathi, who was elected unopposed as president of the Nayakaneri panchayat in 2021, has not been able to assume office for the past two years. The Governor had pointed to the case to drive home his point that the DMK government’s social justice plank was a farce.

Of the 12,525 village panchayats in Tamil Nadu, as many as 4,357 panchayats are reserved for SCs/STs, Durai Murugan said, adding that elected representatives have not been able to assume office only in Nayakaneri panchayat due to the case being subjudice.

“The High Court had in its verdict on 7.10.2021 said, ‘…The learned Government counsel submitted that the election is unopposed. Since this court feels that the place is not meant to the person of this category, we make it clear that she shall not take charge’,” Durai Murugan said.

He added that it is only because of the court verdict that the elected representatives have not assumed office. “It is because of the angst that the land of social justice has kept away the BJP and right-wing organisations that the reason Governor made his statements and not because of his concern for SCs/STs,” he said.

However, Indhumathi and her lawyer say the court has not imposed any ban on her swearing-in, as the case was only against allotting the seat to the SC community.

“The Governor, who travels to Delhi often, could have spoken against the increase in crimes against SCs in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat. What is the motive behind the Governor talking about a panchayat president whose election is under a court review, when he cannot talk about atrocities against members of the same community in other states, like Gujarat, where Home Minister Amit Shah hails from?” he asked.

He asked Ravi to refrain from talking about the government and that if the Governor wants to talk politics, he must become a non-office-bearing politician and express his opinions.

“Not just us, the people of Tamil Nadu would be willing to answer him. I request the Governor to stop defaming the government and utilize his time to sign Bills passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly and to give his sanction to prosecute former AIADMK ministers who are accused of corruption. I request him to be supportive of the state’s growth,” Durai Murugan added.