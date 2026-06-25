'Stop searching for me': MK Stalin tells CM Vijay; says DMK might 'consider' contesting elections without allies

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dmk">DMK</a> chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/m-k-stalin">M K Stalin</a> on Thursday indicated that his party may soon review whether it still needs electoral alliances, citing a growing sentiment among the public that the DMK can contest elections on its own.</p>.<p>Speaking at the wedding of a party functionary's family member, Stalin was responding to remarks made by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tagsa-raja">DMK MP A Raja</a>, who had earlier suggested that the party no longer required alliance partners.</p>.<p>Acknowledging Raja's comments, Stalin said he would assess the opinion. Referring to the recent unease and exits within the DMK-led coalition, he recalled the alliance-building approach of late party patriarch M Karunanidhi.</p>.<p>"Karunanidhi always kept alliances safe," Stalin said, adding that he too would strive to preserve partnerships. However, he noted, "But if partners leave on their own, I cannot say anything. Today, people are saying that alliances are not needed at all. We will definitely consider that."</p>.<p>The former chief minister also launched a sharp attack on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/joseph-vijay">Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay</a> over his recent "Where is your father?" remark in the state Assembly.</p>.<p>Vijay had recently mocked <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/udhayanidhi-stalin">Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin</a> by asking about the whereabouts of his father during Assembly proceedings.</p>.DMK regime demanded bribes for renewing school NOC; TVK ended it, says Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu .<p>Responding to the jibe, Stalin said, "Do not search for the father there; he is etched in the hearts of the people." He further asserted, "Whether I am in the Assembly or not, I am in the people's forum. I have been in politics for 60 years and have always been with the people."</p>.<p>Taking another swipe at the ruling administration, Stalin advised Vijay to focus on governance rather than searching for him in the Assembly.</p>.<p>"There is no need to search for me. Look at the signatures on the files. You will find Stalin's signature on the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme, the Pudhumai Penn scheme, and the Tamil Pudhalvan scheme," he said.</p>.<p>Emphasising his role in the state's welfare programmes, Stalin added, "As long as the Magalir Urimai scheme exists, this Stalin is the Chief Minister."</p>.<p>He also criticised the government over administrative issues, highlighting recurring power cuts and alleging that water had not been released to Delta farmers on time. Contrasting the situation with his own tenure, Stalin said his government had ensured the timely release of water from the Mettur dam every year during its five-year term.</p>