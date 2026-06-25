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Homeindiatamil nadu

'Stop searching for me': MK Stalin tells CM Vijay; says DMK might 'consider' contesting elections without allies

Taking another swipe at the ruling administration, Stalin advised Vijay to focus on governance rather than searching for him in the Assembly.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 11:17 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 11:17 IST
India NewsTamil NaduElectionsDMKMK StalinJoseph Vijay

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