'Superstitious' to believe women's aid alone will alone get poll win: Congress leader's swipe at DMK

He said five out of nine political parties, while in government, that had announced similar initiatives had lost the polls in the last three years. This includes Congress and YSRCP in Telangana.
Last Updated : 15 February 2026, 09:01 IST
India NewsCongressTamil NaduDMKPraveen Chakravarty

