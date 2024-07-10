Supreme Court adjourns hearing on former Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji's bail plea to July 12

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned to July 12 the hearing on the bail plea of former Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji, who was arrested in a money laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate last year.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih deferred the matter after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta sought time.

"List it day after tomorrow at the end of the list," the bench said.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Balaji, submitted that a number of adjournments have been taken by the ED in the matter.

The top court had on April 1 sought a response from the ED on Balaji's bail plea while issuing notice to the agency.