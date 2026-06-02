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Supreme Court directs removal of encroachments from Agasthyamalai ecological landscape

The bench said as per the DM's report, 116 government and public utility structures were constructed inside forest lands without prior approval.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 11:02 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 11:02 IST
India NewsTamil NaduSupreme CourtEncroachmentAgasthyarkoodam

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