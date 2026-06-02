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Supreme Court directs time-bound eviction plan to clear encroachments in Agasthyamalai landscape

Alarmingly, 116 government and public utility structures have come up inside forest lands without approval.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 13:27 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 11:02 IST
India NewsTamil NaduSupreme CourtEncroachmentAgasthyarkoodam

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