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Homeindiatamil nadu

Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking probe into May 13 trust vote in Tamil Nadu Assembly

On May 13, the C Joseph Vijay-led TVK government in Tamil Nadu crossed a major hurdle by comfortably winning the trust vote.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 06:50 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 06:50 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsSupreme CourtJoseph Vijay

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