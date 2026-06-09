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Homeindiatamil nadu

Supreme Court plea demands CBI probe into alleged horse-trading to bring Vijay's TVK in power

The petition urged the court to direct the CBI to register a case against the TVK general secretary and the four ex-MLAs for allegedly indulging in horse-trading .
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 15:11 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 15:11 IST
India NewsCBITamil NaduSupreme CourtAIADMKVijayTVK

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