Supreme Court plea demands CBI probe into alleged horse-trading to bring Vijay's TVK in power

<p>New Delhi: A petition was moved in the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=supreme%20court"> Supreme Court </a>on Tuesday seeking a CBI investigation against Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=TVK">TVK</a>) general secretary N Anand (alias Bussy N Anand) and four former AIADMK MLAs for their alleged role in horse-trading to help form the C Joseph Vijay-led government in Tamil Nadu.</p><p>The plea, filed by advocate M Srinivasan through advocate Achintya Tiwari, names former AIADMK legislators K Maragatham Kumaravel (Maduranthakam), S Jayakumar (Perundurai), P Sathyabama (Dharapuram) and Esakki Subaya (Ambasamudram). </p><p>The four resigned from the Assembly and joined the TVK on May 25 and 26.</p><p>The petition has urged the apex court to direct the CBI to register a case against the TVK general secretary and the four ex-MLAs for allegedly indulging in horse-trading to prove majority in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. </p>.'No intent to topple TVK govt': DMK leader clarifies Stalin's remark on Vijay's rule.<p>It also seeks a time-bound investigation and filing of a final report.</p><p>Invoking the court’s plenary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution, the plea has called for framing specific guidelines to prevent horse-trading after elections, particularly in cases involving disqualified candidates or those who resign from the Assembly without valid reasons.</p><p>It has further sought an injunction restraining the four former AIADMK MLAs from contesting the ensuing bye-elections, either independently or with the support of any political party, until such rules are framed by the court.</p><p>The development comes amid political realignments in Tamil Nadu following the recent Assembly elections.</p>