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Supreme Court refuses to interfere with CBI probe ordered into transformer procurement in Tamil Nadu

Before the high court, it was alleged that the state ex-chequer suffered a loss of Rs 397 crore between 2021 and 2023.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 15:24 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 15:24 IST
India NewsTamil NaduSupreme CourtscamMadras High CourtCBI probesenthil balaji

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