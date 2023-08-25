Supreme Court refuses to pass order on Tamil Nadu's plea on Cauvery water release

After hearing senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi for Tamil Nadu and Shyam Divan for Karnataka, a three-judge bench led by Justice B R Gavai said the contention of the state of Tamil Nadu is that though authority has passed orders, the water has not been supplied by Karnataka.

It noted Karnataka said water earmarked by CWMA has been discharged but it takes time of three days to reach Tamil Nadu.

"We do not possess expertise on the matter," the bench said.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati for the Centre, said that the authority is going to hold a meeting on Monday to decide discharge of water for next fortnight.

"We find that it will be appropriate that CWMA submits it's report on whether the directions issued for discharge of water has been complied or not and in the meantime their next order will also be in record. ASG is requested to communicate this order to the authority and have the report submitted to us by next Friday," the bench said.

Karnataka also pointed out that orders by authorities are adverse to its interest of Karnataka and it has filed an application for reducing the share allotted.

"On the contrary, Tamil Nadu has sought an increase in the share. Let this be decided by the authorities. Case to be listed next Friday," the bench said in its order.

Karnataka has opposed before the court a plea by Tamil Nadu for release of 24,000 cusecs per day of Cauvery river water from its reservoirs, contending it faced distress situation due to failure of south-west Monsoon.

Karnataka also said it has asked CWMA to review the decision taken on August 11 for ensuring of 10,000 cusecs per day at the inter-state border Biligundlu from August 12 for the next 15 days.

Tamil Nadu filed a plea in the court seeking a direction to Karnataka to release 24,000 cusecs of Cauvery water forthwith from its reservoirs at Billigundulu for the remaining period of the month, starting from August 14.