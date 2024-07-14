Tales of tragedy resound as illicit liquor thrives 

Additionally, buying from TASMAC store could mean paying an additional Rs 10 or Rs 20. “It becomes necessary to charge extra from customers due to the expenditure incurred by the shop. Our job is very risky, and we are not compensated for broken bottles. The government does not pay for many things. Since the shopkeeper cannot incur expenses from his pocket, he is forced to put it on the customer,” a TASMAC employee says. This increased cost is also a deterrent for many people seeking out alcohol.