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Tami Nadu CM Vijay directs officials to improve infra of Amma canteens, ensure delicious, quality food

The CM ordered improvement in amenities, infrastructure, procurement of more cooking utensils/equipment and thereby ensure quality food to the people.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 16:03 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 16:03 IST
India NewsTamil NaduAmma CanteensJoseph Vijay

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