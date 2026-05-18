Tami Nadu CM Vijay directs officials to improve infra of Amma canteens, ensure delicious, quality food

<p>Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday directed officials to refurbish and improve the infrastructure of Amma Canteens in the state and ensure delicious and quality food to the people.</p>.<p>After feedback--that quality and taste of food offered in the Amma Canteens were not satisfactory, was brought to the notice of the CM, he held a review meeting with top officials.</p>.'Industry is bleeding': 'Disheartened' Vishal questions CM Vijay over allocation of film portfolio to Egmore MLA Rajmohan.<p>The CM ordered improvement in amenities, infrastructure, procurement of more cooking utensils/equipment and thereby ensure quality and delicious food to the people, an official release said.</p>.<p>There are 383 Amma Canteens under the Greater Chennai Corporation and 237 under the supervision of other local bodies in the state.</p>.<p>Amma Canteens were launched during the 2011-16 AIADMK regime and named after the then Chief Minister, the late J Jayalalalithaa, who was fondly addressed as "Amma" (mother) by her supporters and party workers. The Amma Canteens provide food at very highly subsidised rates. </p>