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TVK, DMK spar over horse-trading claims after Rs 35 crore cash-for-vote case

The incident took place just days after MDMK walked out of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), deciding to back TVK.
Last Updated : 02 July 2026, 06:51 IST
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Published 02 July 2026, 06:51 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsDMKHorse TradingTVK

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