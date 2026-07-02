TVK, DMK spar over horse-trading claims after Rs 35 crore cash-for-vote case

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a>'s political landscape witnessed a barrage of claims on Wednesday, as <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tvk">TVK</a> leader and minister R Nirmal Kumar alleged horse trading attempt by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dmk">DMK</a> leadership reportedly in an attempt to lure his party legislators.</p><p>Earlier, the main Opposition party alleged that MDMK chief Vaiko has made publicly admitted that CM C Joseph Vijay attempted "horse trading" of its two MLAs and urged Governor R V Arlekar to take action.</p><p>The incident took place just days after MDMK walked out of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), deciding to back TVK.</p>.DMK's Senthil Balaji in Rs 35 crore bribe row to lure TVK MLA, Tamil Nadu cops arrest 3 .<p>"The speech of Vaiko discloses that when he met CM Vijay few days before the General Body meeting (in June), the CM discussed with him for more than one hour and suggested that the two MLAs, T M Rajendran and S Senthil Selvan be induced to resign from their MLA posts, and that he would canvass for them if they contest again in elections," said DMK Organising Secretary R S Bharathi.</p><p>This statement and assurance of CM Vijay to Vaiko amounts to inducement to commit horse trading of two DMK MLAs, he further claimed.</p><p>DMK leader V Senthil Balaji came under the line of fire after the state police said he tried to lure an MLA from the ruling TVK by offering Rs 35 crore through his aides to vote against a 'no-confidence' motion that the main Opposition party was deciding to move against the Assembly Speaker J C D Prabhakar.</p>.Supreme Court plea demands CBI probe into alleged horse-trading to bring Vijay's TVK in power.<p>Based on a complaint lodged by a TVK MLA, police arrested the three men - including a person identified as Naresh, who is in "close touch" with "DMK leader V Senthil Balaji and his brother Ashok" - had been arrested in connection with "horse-trading".</p><p>On Thursday, former AIADMK minister M S M Anandan, who is set to join the ruling-TVK, dismissed the claims saying that he and others were joining the party on their own accord due to their belief in the movement, and not out of any external external pressure or corrupt influence.</p><p>TVK leader and Energy Resources Minister Nirmal Kumar also rejected DMK's allegations of horse-trading, asserting that no one was induced.</p><p>"It was the wish of the MDMK to align with the TVK and there was nothing wrong about it," he informed.</p><p>(<em>with PTI inputs</em>)</p>