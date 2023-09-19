Tamil actor Vijay Antony's daughter found hanging in residence in Tamil Nadu, police suspect suicide

Reacting to her demise, veteran actor R Sarathkumar said, “The news of the untimely and unfortunate demise of the daughter of @vijayantony and Fatima is shocking beyond imaginations. No amount of consoling and condolences can replace the everlasting grief of Vijay Antony and Fatima.”

Posting his condolence message in the social media platform X, he said, “Vijay I hope the almighty gives strength to your family to bear the unfathomable loss.”

Film maker Venkat Prabhu in a post on X said, “Woke up to this shocking news! Deepest condolences Vijay Antony Sir and family.”