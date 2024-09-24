Home
Tamil film director Mohan held for making derogatory remarks on Pazhani temple 'Panchamirtham' prasadam

Mohan had claimed that the contraception medicine was incorporated in Panchamirtham served at the Pazhani temple.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 24 September 2024, 06:23 IST

Tamil film director Mohan has been arrested for allegedly making derogatory remarks on 'Pazhani Panchamirtham,' a divine prasadam served at the Pazhani temple in Tamil Nadu.

The director was arrested by Trichy District Cybercrime Police in Chennai on Tuesday morning.

Mohan had claimed that the contraception medicine was incorporated in Panchamirtham served at the Pazhani temple.

The film director is known for several Tamil hits like 'Pazhaya Vannarapettai', 'Thandavam', ‘Draupathi’, and others.

Published 24 September 2024, 06:23 IST
