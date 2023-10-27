JOIN US
tamil nadu

Tamil Nadu a preferred investment destination, says Industries Minister Rajaa

Speaking to leading industry names in Mumbai as part of a promotion for the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet (TNGIM) scheduled here in January 2024, Rajaa also said the conclave would highlight the state's talent and skills.
Last Updated 27 October 2023, 12:56 IST

Chennai: Tamil Nadu is a preferred destination for investment thanks to the government's vision, state Industries Minister T R B Rajaa has said.

Speaking to leading industry names in Mumbai as part of a promotion for the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet (TNGIM) scheduled here in January 2024, Rajaa also said the conclave would highlight the state's talent and skills.

According to a release from the industries minister's office, "Investors want to invest in Tamil Nadu due to the vision of the government and the leadership."

"Investment in Tamil Nadu is a guarantee for growth," he added.

India NewsTamil Nadu

