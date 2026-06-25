Tamil Nadu ammonia gas leak: Death toll rises to 11, probe flags safety lapses

<p>Chennai: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/death-toll">death toll</a> following an ammonia gas leak at a private seafood processing facility in Tiruvallur has risen to 11, even as a high-level probe committee flagged critical safety lapses, including the failure of the emergency alarm system, and raised concerns over the cramped living conditions of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/migrant-workers">migrant workers</a> at the site.</p>.<p>The state government on Thursday announced that 67 individuals are still undergoing <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/medical-treatment">medical treatment</a> following the June 21 industrial accident at St Peter & Paul Seafoods Exports Private Limited in the Kannigaipair and Manjangaranai area near Periyapalayam.</p>.<p>A high-level committee comprising the director of industrial safety and health, the member-secretary of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), and the additional director of public health has submitted its report to the chief secretary.</p>.<p>The report noted that many workers lacked basic emergency response training and confirmed earlier allegations that the factory's emergency alarm failed to sound during the leakage, delaying evacuation.</p>.<p>The probe also highlighted unhygienic and cramped conditions in the workers' dormitory located inside the factory premises, which primarily housed young women.</p>.<p>Prompted by these findings, the TNPCB is planning to tighten future industrial approvals by mandating worker accommodations outside factory premises and creating sterile buffer zones around hazardous installations.</p>.Ammonia gas leak toll rises to 10 in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvallur; 68 still hospitalised.<p>Notably, a Consent to Operate issued to the firm by the TNPCB in April had required adherence to ambient ammonia standards and public safety provisions.</p>.<p>According to a media bulletin issued by the State Health and Family Welfare Department on Thursday, the incident has resulted in 11 fatalities so far.</p>.<p>The deceased victims include nine from Odisha -- identified as Shibani Juanga, Phulomani Juanga, Gumani Juanga, Geeta Juanga, Sujani Juanga, Champabati Juanga, Jamini Juanga, Subasi Juanga, and Rita Juanga -- and two from Assam, identified as Sita Hasda and Anjila Soren.</p>.<p>The government stated that the mortal remains of five victims were airlifted to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/odisha">Odisha</a> on June 23, and two additional victims were flown back on June 24. The remains of the other four victims will be transported once legal formalities are completed.</p>.<p>Out of a total of 83 people affected by the leak, 67 individuals -- comprising 64 females and three males -- remain under medical observation. Health officials confirmed that 16 patients are on ventilator support, 21 are receiving nasal oxygen, and 30 are stable. Five individuals have been successfully discharged.</p>.<p>The workers currently receiving treatment hail from various states, with 32 from Odisha, 16 from Assam, nine from Jharkhand, six from Tamil Nadu, three from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a>, and one from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/west-bengal">West Bengal</a>. They are admitted across Vels Hospital, Venkateswara Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and Stanley Hospital.</p>.<p>Following the leak, which occurred during routine operations, affected individuals presented with breathlessness, irritation of the eyes and respiratory tract, coughing, and chest discomfort.</p>.<p>The bulletin added that coordination with district authorities and healthcare institutions remains ongoing.</p>