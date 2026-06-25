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Tamil Nadu ammonia gas leak: Death toll rises to 11, probe flags safety lapses

The government stated that the mortal remains of five victims were airlifted to Odisha on June 23, and two additional victims were flown back on June 24.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 13:51 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 13:51 IST
India NewsTamil NaduAmmonia gas leakdeath toll

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