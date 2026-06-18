Tamil Nadu announces free entry to zoos on June 21, 22 for CM Vijay's birthday

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> government announces free entry to zoos on June 21 and 22 to mark the birthday of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.</p><p>Minister Ranjith Kumar said the initiative is specifically for the enjoyment of young visitors, and this has been arranged for their happiness. </p>.TN CM Vijay stops convoy, steps down to greet and exchange fist bumps with public; video goes viral.<p>"Children are like gods to us. We have arranged this for their happiness," he said. </p><p>The CM's birthday falls on June 22, and the two-day waiver is part of the administration's celebratory measures. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>