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Tamil Nadu announces free entry to zoos on June 21, 22 for CM Vijay's birthday

The CM's birthday falls on June 22, and the two-day waiver is part of the administration's celebratory measures.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 05:01 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 05:01 IST
India NewsTamil NaduJoseph Vijay

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