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Tamil Nadu assembly election results 2026 | CPI (M) seeking opinions of executive members on supporting Vijay's TVK

The state unit would convey its decision to party leadership and announce the decision later in the evening, sources said.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 09:59 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 09:59 IST
India NewsTamil NaduCPI(M)India PoliticsVijayTVK

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