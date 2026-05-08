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Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 | 'To stop one man...': Congress on DMK-AIADMK alliance buzz, reminds Governor of 'the rule'

The Congress party is upset over the deadlock, with senior leaders like P Chidambaram questioning the Governor's decision.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 06:08 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 06:08 IST
CongressTamil NaduIndian PoliticsDMKAIADMKVijayP ChidambaramTVK

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