<p>The Congress party has criticised <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/tamil-nadu/tamil-nadu-assembly-elections-2026-aiadmk-chief-palaniswami-holds-meeting-with-party-mlas-from-tn-at-private-resort-in-puducherry-3994985">Tamil Nadu</a> Governor Rajendra Arlekar as he remains unconvinced that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/tamil-nadu/tamil-nadu-assembly-elections-2026-vijay-reaches-out-to-left-vck-to-form-govt-3995017">TVK chief Vijay</a> has enough MLAs to form a government. TVK, which emerged as the single-largest party in the Tamil Nadu elections (108 seats out of 234), is said to be six MLAs short now post forming alliance with Congress.</p><p>Reports said that TVK is planning to partner up with the CPI, CPI(M) and VCK to secure the magic number of 118 and these parties are expected to take a call on this matter today.</p><p>Meanwhile, the Congress party is upset over the deadlock, with senior leaders like P Chidambaram questioning the Governor's decision. </p><p>"If no political alliance or political party gets a single majority in the assembly elections, what is the duty of the Governor? </p>.<p>"The leader of the primary party based on the number of members of the assembly should be invited to form the government. This is the political rule. This is the parliamentary tradition," Chidamabaram posted on X in Tamil. </p><p>"The place where the leader of that party has to prove that he has majority support is the Legislative Assembly; not the Governor's Mansion. This is the Supreme Court verdict: 1994 (3) SCC 1. I commend the political parties of Tamil Nadu for explaining and emphasizing this rule," he added. </p><p>Reacting to reports that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/tamil-nadu/tamil-nadu-assembly-election-results-2026-aiadmk-dmk-in-talks-for-alliance-to-keep-vijays-tvk-away-from-forming-govt-3993595">AIADMK and DMK may form an alliance</a> to form the government, MP Manickam Tagore slammed the two parties while taking shots at the BJP.</p>.‘Be patient’: TVK leaders reassure cadres over Vijay’s government formation bid.<p>"Two Dravidian parties. Lifelong enemies. They became one overnight. Not for Tamil Nadu. Not for secularism. To stop one man, Vijay. Congress clearly saw and left," he posted on X. </p><p>"You can't call yourself secular by sleeping with the RSS/BJP's B-team. "Stable government" is the political language of two scared parties defending their power. Will DMK take off its mask today?" he questioned. </p><p>The CPI, CPI(M) and VCK are reportedly set to meet today to finalise who they would pledge their allegiance to - either the DMK-AIADMK alliance or TVK.</p>