Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 | Vijay chairs meeting of TVK MLAs after victory in polls

He convened the meeting of party MLAs to discuss the election of the legislature party leader and their conduct in the Assembly, an MLA said.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 10:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 May 2026, 10:32 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsVijayTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us