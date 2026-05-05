Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 | Vijay chairs meeting of TVK MLAs after victory in polls

<p>TVK chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vijay">Vijay </a>chaired a meeting of its newly elected legislators on Tuesday, a day after his party won with 108 seats in the April 23 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tamil-nadu-assembly-elections-2026">Tamil Nadu Assembly election</a>. He paid tributes to the party’s ideological leaders ahead of this party meeting.</p>.<p>Vijay received a warm welcome from the party members and several MLAs who, made their electoral debut, like him, at the TVK headquarters.</p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 | With Vijay's TVK emerging as single largest party, focus on government formation.<p>He convened the meeting of party MLAs to discuss the election of the legislature party leader and their conduct in the Assembly, an MLA said.</p>.<p>Earlier, the TVK chief paid floral tributes to Periyar E V Ramasamy, B R Ambedkar, K Kamaraj, Velu Nachiyar, and Anjalai Ammal, whom the party regards as its ideological leaders, at its headquarters.</p>.<p>During the meeting, the MLAs will present their victory certificates to the party leader and discuss strategies to form the government, said TVK leader Nanjil Sampath.</p>.<p>Asked how TVK would secure a simple majority, as it is short by 10 MLAs, Sampath told reporters that the party leader would work it out.</p>.<p>“I am confident of a positive outcome, and good news can be expected soon,” he said.</p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Results 2026 | For supporters, 'Thalapathy' Vijay becomes 'Muthalamaichar' as TVK sets for stunning victory.<p>Vijay-led TVK emerged as the single largest party by winning 108 seats, while DMK and AIADMK got 59 and 47, respectively.</p>.<p>TVK needs 118 MLAs in the 234-member House to form the government. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>