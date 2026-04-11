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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | AIADMK dancing to BJP's tunes, DMK bloc will win over 200 seats: MK Stalin

Elections to 234 Assembly seats will be held on April 23.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 08:56 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 08:56 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsDMKAIADMKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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