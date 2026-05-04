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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | AIADMK hold its ground even as debutant TVK sweep through several bastions

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has extended his lead to 17,766 votes in his home constituency of Edappadi.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 07:03 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 07:03 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsAIADMKTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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