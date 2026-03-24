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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | AIADMK promises free refrigerators for ration card holders

Party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami announced 297 promises, including 16 that were made public in the past two months.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 14:42 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 13:06 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsEdappadi K PalaniswamiAIADMKRefrigeratorration card holders

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