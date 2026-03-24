<p>Chennai: Free refrigerator and three gas cylinders for all 2.22 crore rice ration card holders, waiver of educational loans, one kilo dal and one litre of cooking oil and increasing the 7.5 per cent quota for government school students in admissions in professional courses to 10 per cent are some of the key promises made by the AIADMK for the April 23 assembly polls.</p><p>Party general secretary <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/edappadi-k-palaniswami">Edappadi K Palaniswami</a> announced 297 promises, including 16 that were made public in the past two months, and exuded confidence that his government, if voted to power, will be able to fulfill them.</p><p>The party has already announced Rs 2,000 as monthly assistance to women, Rs 10,000 as special one-time payment for all families, and free travel for men in town buses along with women.</p>.AIADMK promises one-time assistance of Rs 10,000 to all families if voted to power.<p>The fresh promises, especially refrigerator, will only add burden to the already strained exchequer but Palaniswami said the promises can be implemented through proper planning and prudent management of finances.</p><p>Besides the cash transfer and free household items, the principal opposition party also promised creation of an Anti-Drug Task Force under the direct control of the Chief Minister and arrest drug peddlers under the stringent Goondas Act. The manifesto also promised strict action against those who commit sexual offences against women.</p><p>Palaniswami also promised to conduct a census of landless agricultural labourers as part of the efforts to ensure that they receive housing, education, employment, and financial assistance.</p><p>“We will also urge the Union Government to conduct a caste-based census and nudged the Centre for more devolution of funds to states,” he added.</p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | In second set of promises, AIADMK offers pension hike and loan waivers\n.<p>The manifesto also brought back the promise of a staggered prohibition in the state, while promising enhancing the pension for elderly people to Rs 2,000 per month.</p><p>Palaniswami also promised to procure paddy at Rs 3,500 per quintal, fair and remunerative price of Rs 4,500 per tonne for sugarcane, Rs 15,000 every year for small farmers to purchase of seeds & fertilisers, and waiver of farm loans in cooperative banks.</p>