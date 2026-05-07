<p>New Delhi/Chennai: AIADMK leader C Ve Shanmugam resigned from his Rajya Sabha seat, days after he was elected from the Mailam constituency in the April 23 Tamil Nadu assembly polls.</p>.<p>The former minister confirmed the move in the national capital on Thursday, shortly after submitting his resignation to the competent authority.</p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Support to TVK: VCK, Left party leaders meet DMK chief Stalin.<p>"I have sent my resignation. I have resigned from my position. Thank you," he told reporters, declining to elaborate.</p>.<p>The resignation has triggered intense speculation regarding shifting alliances in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape.</p>.<p>Amid rumours of a potential tie-up between the AIADMK and the Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), or even a realignment with the DMK, Shanmugam maintained a strict distance from the conjectures.</p>.<p>Responding to queries about a "new government" or specific alliance speculations, he said, "I can’t say anything. I don't know anything.” Shanmugam, an influential leader from Vanniyar-dominated Villupuram, had been serving his term in the Upper House since 2022. </p>