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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | AIADMK’s C Ve Shanmugam resigns from Rajya Sabha

The former minister confirmed the move in the national capital on Thursday, shortly after submitting his resignation to the competent authority.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 18:07 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 18:07 IST
India NewsRajya SabhaAIADMKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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