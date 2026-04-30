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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | 'Already decided by people': TVK leader Sengottaiyan rejects exit polls, predicts 200-plus seats for party

'He (Vijay) will win in 200 seats and he will rule Tamil Nadu. This has already been decided by the people,' Sengottaiyan said.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 06:56 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 06:56 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026sengottaiyan

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