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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Andhra CM Naidu to begin 2-day poll campaign on April 20

The visit aims to energise cadre, strengthen voter connect and reinforce the alliance's development-driven narrative across key regions in the state.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 06:26 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 06:26 IST
India NewsTamil NaduAndhra PradeshIndia PoliticsN Chandrababu NaiduTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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