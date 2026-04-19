Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Andhra CM Naidu to begin 2-day poll campaign on April 20

<p>Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/andhra-pradesh/betrayal-of-nation-and-its-women-andhra-cm-naidu-slams-opposition-for-womens-bill-rejection-3972643">N Chandrababu Naidu</a> will undertake a two-day campaign tour in Tamil Nadu from Monday as part of the NDA's intensified outreach ahead of the state elections.</p><p>The visit aims to energise cadre, strengthen voter connect and reinforce the alliance's development-driven narrative across key regions in the state.</p><p>"Naidu will begin a two-day campaign tour in Tamil Nadu from Monday as NDA steps up its outreach ahead of the state elections," said a source from the Andhra Pradesh government on Sunday.</p><p>The NDA will focus on governance, economic growth and inclusive development while strengthening its presence in Tamil Nadu.</p><p>On the first day, the Chief Minister will begin his tour in Coimbatore where he will address a major public meeting in the afternoon before travelling to Hosur and proceeding to Thalli for a public rally.</p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Meet Roshini, Tamil Nadu’s only transgender woman candidate.<p>In the evening, he will reach Chennai and participate in a roadshow in Avadi, engaging directly with people and NDA supporters.</p><p>On the second day, Naidu will travel to Madurai and proceed to Sattur where he will interact with community leaders and take part in a key campaign event later in the afternoon.</p><p>The tour will conclude with his return journey in the evening following the two-day outreach programme.</p><p>Highlighting the campaign's significance, Naidu is expected to articulate the NDA's vision for Tamil Nadu within India's broader growth trajectory, focusing on governance and development.</p>