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DMK faces tough challenge in Northern Tamil Nadu as AIADMK-PMK alliance and Vijay's TVK surge in 2026 elections.
Key points
• Caste polarization intensifies
Northern Tamil Nadu's electoral battles are deeply influenced by caste divisions, with Vanniyars rejecting Dalit-backed parties and vice versa, complicating alliances.
• AIADMK-PMK electoral synergy
The AIADMK's alliance with PMK, particularly under Anbumani Ramadoss, strengthens their Vanniyar vote base, posing a significant challenge to DMK's dominance.
• Vijay's TVK disrupts traditional politics
Actor-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) is attracting youth and disaffected voters, potentially siphoning votes from DMK and VCK across communities.
• DMK's traditional stronghold under threat
Despite DMK's historical strength in Northern Tamil Nadu, candidate selection issues and anti-incumbency sentiment may erode its support in 2026.
Key statistics
64
Northern Tamil Nadu assembly constituencies
46
DMK alliance seats won in 2021
18
AIADMK alliance seats won in 2021
10.5%
Internal reservation granted to Vanniyars
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Published 21 April 2026, 03:20 IST