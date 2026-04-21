DMK faces tough challenge in Northern Tamil Nadu as AIADMK-PMK alliance and Vijay's TVK surge in 2026 elections.

In one line

Key points

• Caste polarization intensifies Northern Tamil Nadu's electoral battles are deeply influenced by caste divisions, with Vanniyars rejecting Dalit-backed parties and vice versa, complicating alliances.

• AIADMK-PMK electoral synergy The AIADMK's alliance with PMK, particularly under Anbumani Ramadoss, strengthens their Vanniyar vote base, posing a significant challenge to DMK's dominance.

• Vijay's TVK disrupts traditional politics Actor-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) is attracting youth and disaffected voters, potentially siphoning votes from DMK and VCK across communities.