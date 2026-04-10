<p>Chennai: DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday held a roadshow in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chennai">Chennai</a>'s Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni Assembly constituency from where he is seeking re-election for the second time.</p>.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/udhayanidhi">Udhayanidhi</a>, who has been campaigning throughout the state in support of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance candidates, had been saying that despite being a candidate himself, he has been garnering votes for the alliance throughout the state, aiming to ensure the formation of Dravidian model 2.0 regime.</p>.<p>“Do you know that I am also contesting this election. I have not visited my constituency for the poll campaign. Sending our candidates to the Assembly is like ensuring a victory for me,” the Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister has been saying during his tour of the state.</p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | DMK slams Edappadi Palaniswami for making 'highly derogatory' remarks against MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi \n.<p>On Friday, he undertook a roadshow in Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni from where his grandfather and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi had contested and won three consecutive terms in 1996, 2001, and 2006.</p>.<p>Prior to Udhayanidhi's election in 2021, DMK's J Anbalagan had won from the seat in 2016 and 2011 elections.</p>.<p>The DMK youth wing secretary undertook a door-to-door campaign in Chepauk and highlighted the DMK government’s welfare initiatives.</p>.<p>The people would get more development if they gave a second consecutive term for the party to rule, he said.</p>.<p>Later, in a post on the social media platform ‘X’, Udhayanidhi said, “We highlighted the welfare schemes implemented by our government for minorities, including Christians during the five-year Dravidian model rule led by Chief Minister M K Stalin.” “We will firmly protect Tamil Nadu and the minorities from religious fascist forces under the leadership of our president (M K Stalin). Let fascism disappear, let secular unity grow,” the DMK youth wing secretary said.</p>