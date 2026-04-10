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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin holds roadshow in Chennai

The DMK youth wing secretary undertook a door-to-door campaign in Chepauk and highlighted the DMK government’s welfare initiatives.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 09:43 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 09:43 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsChennaiDMKUdhayanidhiTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026assembly elections 2026

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