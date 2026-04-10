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Election flying squad inspects TVK chief Vijay's vehicle near Madurai

Officials confirmed that no incriminating items or unaccounted cash were found, and the vehicle was permitted to proceed after the formalities.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 09:26 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 09:26 IST
India NewsTamil NaduThalapathy VijayFlying squadsTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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