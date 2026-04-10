<p>Madurai (Tamil Nadu): An election flying squad on Friday intercepted and inspected the vehicle of TVK chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vijay">Vijay </a>near the Madurai-Sivaganga border.</p>.<p>The check occurred while the political leader was travelling from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/madurai">Madurai </a>to Sivaganga by road for his scheduled election campaign ahead of the April 23 assembly polls.</p>.<p>According to official sources, the flying squad personnel signalled the convoy to stop at a designated checkpoint as part of the heightened surveillance under the Model Code of Conduct.</p>.<p>The officials conducted a thorough search of the vehicle to ensure compliance with Election Commission guidelines regarding the transport of cash or prohibited materials.</p>.Tamil Nadu: Election flying squad inspects DMK chief Stalin's vehicle.<p>The actor-turned-politician reportedly cooperated fully with the authorities during the brief inspection.</p>.<p>Officials confirmed that no incriminating items or unaccounted cash were found, and the vehicle was permitted to proceed after the formalities.</p>.<p>Vehicle checks have been intensified across Tamil Nadu as the state moves closer to the single-phase election later this month.</p>