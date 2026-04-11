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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Mukulathor vote splits: AIADMK-BJP's gamble at risk?

The battle for the votes of Mukulathors has become fierce with a large section shifting loyalties towards Dhinakaran’s AMMK and the DMK.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 06:21 IST
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Published 11 April 2026, 06:21 IST
BJPTamil NaduDMKEdappadi K PalaniswamiAIADMKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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