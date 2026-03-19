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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | No alliance talks with TVK, says AIADMK leader Rajenthra Bhalaji

The former minister emphasised that Vijay’s entry would not dent the AIADMK’s traditional vote bank.
Last Updated : 19 March 2026, 10:00 IST
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Published 19 March 2026, 10:00 IST
Tamil NaduAIADMKInidan PoliticsTamil Nadu ElectionsTVK

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