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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Opposition spends time talking, we spend our time working: MK Stalin

Stalin was addressing a massive poll rally in Maraimalai Nagar in Chennai.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 18:38 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 18:38 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsM K StalinDMKAIADMK

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