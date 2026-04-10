<p>Tamil Nadu CM <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/m-k-stalin">MK Stalin</a> slammed the Opposition at a recent election rally on Thursday. He stated that his party spent time and efforts in working for the people of the state, while the AIADMK only did the talking. </p>.<p>Stalin was addressing a massive poll rally in Chennai's Maraimalai Nagar, when he was heard saying, "The opposition spends their time talking; we spend our time working." </p><p>Throwing light on the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/aiadmk-chief-palaniswami-betrayed-tamil-nadu-says-dmk-leader-kanimozhi-3962442">BJP-AIADMK alliance</a>, Stalin termed the AIADMK as a "slave" to the arrogance of Delhi.</p>.'Strongly support but...': Stalin questions 33% women's quota; demands fair delimitation.<p>"We removed the AIADMK rule, which pushed Tamil Nadu into a deep pit for 10 years, and with your support, we established the Dravidian Model government as a new dawn for Tamil Nadu," the CM said, adding that the Dravidian Model 2.0 (a term DMK uses to describe the second term they are seeking) is a blueprint for the future of the state. </p>.<p>Meanwhile, Stalin detailed several key schemes in the DMK manifesto, such as Rs 8,000 coupon for women to purchase or exchange household appliances. He also promised to double the monthly entitlement for women to Rs 2,000 and increase financial aid for the 'Puthumai Penn' and 'Thamizh Pudhalvan' schemes to Rs 1,500/month.</p> <p>He further shared that under the current regime, Tamil Nadu has achieved an 11.19 per cent growth rate, rebounding from the 0.07 per cent growth left by the previous AIADMK regime.</p> <p>Tamil Nadu Assembly polls are scheduled on April 23, 2026. The counting will take place on May 4. </p>