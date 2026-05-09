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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Our support to TVK is to prevent President's rule, help Vijay form govt: VCK chief Thirumavalavan

"Our ties with the DMK will not get affected due to our stand, but it will help Vijay to form the government," said Thirumavalavan.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 13:47 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 13:47 IST
India NewsTamil NaduIndian PoliticsVCKVijayTVKTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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