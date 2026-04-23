<p>On Thursday morning, early voters visited their polling booths to cast their votes, recording a turnout of over 17 per cent in the <a href="https://www.eci.gov.in/election-details/2026/S22/3">Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections </a>till 9 am. After the first two hours of voting, the Election Commission (EC) figures mentioned the voter turnout of 17.51 per cent.</p>.<p>It was learned that around 1.1 crore citizens exercised their Right to Vote early on the polling day, with Chennai recording 16.51 per cent polling, Madurai 17.08 per cent, Coimbatore 18.45 per cent and Tiruchirappalli 17.99 per cent.</p>.Puducherry Assembly Elections 2026 | Voter turnout nears 90% in poll-bound Union Territory.<p>At Kolathur Assembly constituency, where Chief Minister M K Stalin is contesting, saw 17.51 polling till 9 am and at Chepauk 15.70 per cent. Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin is contesting from Chepauk Assembly constituency.</p>.<p>Similarly, Edappadi constituency recorded 19.04 per cent, where AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami is contesting.</p>.<p>In Trichy East, where Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay is contesting, saw 17.72 per cent polling.</p>