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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: Over 17% voter turnout recorded till 9 am

After the first two hours of voting, the Election Commission (EC) figures mentioned the voter turnout of 17.51 per cent.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 05:49 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 05:49 IST
India NewsTamil NaduElectionsTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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