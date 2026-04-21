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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Palaniswami alleges DMK planned to split AIADMK

Addressing a poll campaign in his native Salem district on the concluding day of campaigning for the Assembly polls scheduled on Thursday, he also questioned the ruling DMK on the investment scenario.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 09:04 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 09:04 IST
India NewsEdappadi K PalaniswamiTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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