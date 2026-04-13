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Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Palaniswami assures probe into leaked audio tape purportedly of DMK leader Raja

Addressing an election rally, Palaniswami slammed the DMK regime over several issues and assured action over the alleged illegal kidney sale racket.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 14:44 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 14:44 IST
India NewsEdappadi K PalaniswamiTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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