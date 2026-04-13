<p>Tiruchirappalli: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday assured action into the leaked audio tape purportedly of DMK leader A Raja.</p>.<p>Addressing an election rally, Palaniswami slammed the DMK regime over several issues and assured action over the alleged illegal kidney sale racket.</p>.<p>He said action would be initiated into the matter concerning Raja, a Lok Sabha MP, if the AIADMK was voted to power in the April 23 Assembly elections.</p>.<p>An unverified audio clip was recently released on social media, which allegedly features Raja expressing grievances about his time in prison as an undertrial in the 2G spectrum allocation scam case, in which he was ultimately acquitted by the trial court.</p>.<p>Palaniswami also took an apparent dig at local strongman and Municipal Administration minister K N Nehru over alleged corruption and promised to probe the allegations and take action if the AIADMK formed government.</p>.<p>Further, he said. "A detailed inquiry will be conducted into Raja's claim in the audio. Legal action will be taken based on the truth. Whoever may be involved, they would be punished." Regarding the kidney racket, the leader of the opposition also said that if his party returned to power, appropriate legal action will be taken on the issue.</p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | DMK leader R S Bharathi slams Palaniswami over 'indecent' pandemic remarks against M K Stalin.<p>"Regardless of who it is, if any wrongdoing is found, we will ensure that appropriate punishment is meted out", he said.</p>.<p>Alleging that a DMK MLA is involved in kidney theft, he said, "This is happening right in your own locality, so everyone, please remain vigilant." "Stalin claimed that the people are happy and that poverty no longer exists. However, driven by poverty, kidneys have been illicitly harvested from the poor; this is not merely our allegation—the DMK government itself conducted an inquiry and confirmed the truth of the matter." "Based on these findings, a broker was arrested. Yet, the MLA—who owns the hospital in question—has not been arrested. Under an AIADMK administration, a proper investigation would be conducted, and action would be taken against him, regardless of how influential a figure he might be," he added.</p>.<p>Blaming the DMK government for not improving the agriculture sector, the former chief minister claimed that when AIADMK was in power, the agriculture sector had improved to 5.5 per cent. "However, it was reduced to 3.5 per cent in the DMK rule", he said and alleged that Stalin is an "anti-farmer".</p>.<p>Claiming that to enable farmers to irrigate their crops using electric motors at any time, three-phase electricity was previously supplied around the clock. Under the current DMK administration, however, electricity is distributed on a shift basis. Consequently, farmers are unable to irrigate their crops during the night hours. "Once the AIADMK returns to power, three-phase electricity will once again be provided 24 hours a day", he said.</p>.<p>Palaniswami said that the DMK rule has also "failed" to attract foreign investments to the State. "However, chief minister Stalin has claimed that more than 35 lakh job opportunities were generated in the state without setting up any industries here," he said.</p>.<p>On the Cauvery issue between the two states, the AIADMK leader said, "We can survive only if there is water in the Cauvery. To obstruct this water, the Karnataka Minister for Water Resources has allocated funds and conducted a survey for the construction of a dam at Mekedatu." "A case regarding this is currently pending in court; yet, Stalin brings such a Minister to Tamil Nadu to campaign for the elections. He claimed that the Cauvery is a perennial river, which is the source of drinking water for the people of 20 districts." </p>