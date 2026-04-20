Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatamil nadu

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | Plea alleges Rs 100 crore discrepancy in Vijay's election affidavit; High Court issues notice to TVK chief, EC

Vijay is contesting the April 23 polls from two constituencies — Perambur in Chennai and Tiruchi East.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 13:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 April 2026, 13:00 IST
India NewsMadras High CourtVijayTVK

Follow us on :

Follow Us