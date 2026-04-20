<p>The Madras High Court has issued notice to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay, the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Income Tax Department over a plea alleging discrepancies in the affidavit filed by the actor-politician for the upcoming Tamil Nadu polls. </p><p>According to a <em>Bar and Bench</em> <a href="https://www.barandbench.com/news/litigation/100-crore-gap-in-vijays-election-affidavit-madras-high-court-calls-for-response-from-actor-eci">report</a>, a bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadikari and Justice Arul Murugan on Monday sought their responses after the petitioner alleged inconsistent disclosures worth over Rs 100 crore in the two affidavits filed by Vijay.</p><p>"This is an irregularity. More than 100 crores not disclosed in one of the constituencies. One week [for instructions]. Private party notice process as well as private notice."</p>.Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 | AIADMK leadership 'surrendered' to BJP, alleges Rahul Gandhi at Kanniyakumari rally.<p>Vijay is contesting the April 23 polls from two constituencies — Perambur in Chennai and Tiruchi East. </p><p>As per the petitioner, one V Vignesh, the value of movable assets was declared as Rs 224 crore in Tiruchi East affidavit while in the affidavit filed from the Perambur constituency, the value was shown as Rs 105 crore.</p><p>The court has orally remarked that such a discrepancy constitutes an “irregularity,” particularly given the magnitude of the variation.</p>